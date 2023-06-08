A weather warning has been issued after thunderstorms have been forecast across the whole of Wales and parts of England this weekend.

The warning, which is in place from 2pm to 9pm, and is expected to cover all of Wales, Manchester and down to London on Saturday afternoon states: “Whilst many places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in some places on Saturday afternoon.”

High temperatures are expected to trigger a scattering of showers which are likely to be torrential and thundery, bringing 30-40mm in an hour.

It comes a day after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the year’s first heat health alert, with some parts of England forecast to hit 30C this weekend.

Some areas affected by multiple showers could see more than this, perhaps in excess of 60mm.

As well as rain, hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning will be additional hazards.

The Met Office has also published advice on how to prepare for thunderstorms and remain safe over the weekend.

Recent weeks have been very dry with some areas of the country such as Portmadog reaching over 25°C.

It is likely that some areas of the country will experience some travel disruption or power cuts.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and possibly even cancellations to rail services.

The Met Office has also been clear that not every area of the country will be affected equally due to the scattered nature of the showers.