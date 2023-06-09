A warning has been issued to dog walkers after a pet died after reportedly eating palm oil that had washed up on a beach in Pembrokeshire.

People visiting the Pembrokeshire coastline, which is a popular tourist destination especially during the summer, have been urged to be vigilant to the dangers it can pose.

The local council said it followed the death of a three year-old dog that is believed to have eaten palm oil at Newgale beach.

Palm oil is a cream white, waxy looking substance Credit: GSPCA

Pembrokeshire Council said a report was received 8 June that the dog is understood to have eaten a dark coloured palm oil berg last week.

Palm oil is often seen in dark, yellowish or white waxy blocks. It is not harmful to humans but can be fatal to pets.

Beach users are advised to keep dogs on leads and keep away from the substance.

People are also being urged to report a sighting of palm oil to the council.