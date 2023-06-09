A man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a "much loved" grandmother.

Kelly Pitt, 44, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at a property in Newport last month. Gwent Police were called to an address in Sandalwood Court where Ms Pitt was found unconscious. Lewis Bush, 25, was arrested before being charged with her murder.

Appearing via video link at Newport Crown Court on Friday, he entered a not guilty plea to the charge.At the time of her death, Ms Pitt's family released a tribute and described her as an "all-round beautiful soul" and "a lovely person inside and out".

Ms Pitt was found unresponsive at an address in Sandalwood Court Credit: Google Maps

The tribute read: "Kelly was a much-loved granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She was a loving, caring mother and a devoted nan."She was an all-round beautiful soul, a lovely person inside and out. She was kind, thoughtful, funny and would help anyone. Kelly was taken far too soon and we are devastated by what has happened, she was taken in such a painful way which we will never be able to come to terms with."We would like to thank the emergency services for such a quick response and the police for supporting us during this difficult time. Thank you for all the messages of condolence, we now wish to be left to grieve in private as a family."