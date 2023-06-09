A Welsh police force is encouraging the public to check their phone settings following a recent increase in "silent 999 calls".

Silent 999 calls are emergency calls where no one can be heard talking and may have been made by accident by "pocket dialling".

North Wales Police said answering such calls can "take up a lot of time" so it is hoped that if people check the emergency call settings on their mobile phones, unnecessary calls to will be avoided.

Chief Inspector Jon Aspinall said “The number of accidental 999 calls we are experiencing has increased significantly. I would encourage everyone to check their emergency settings on their mobile handsets and change them to prevent further accidental calls to the emergency services.

"We are working closely with mobile phone providers to resolve this situation but in the meantime a change of your settings will ensure you are not accidentally calling 999.

"Our priority is to provide an immediate service to those most in need and would encourage you to follow this guidance and share with your family and friends so we can provide the best service possible to those in need in a genuine emergency.”

For iOS users for example, if the click the sleep/wake button is pressed five times, the emergency services can be called. To disable this, open settings, open Emergency SOS, and select Disable Auto Call.

"If you have any issues in changing your settings, please contact your handset, network provider, or use an internet search to identify how to change the settings for your particular handset", Inspector Aspinall said.

North Wales Police have also issued some practical advice as to how to avoid accidental calls.

Keep your phone out of reach of children

Lock your phone before putting it in your pocket or bag

If you do find that your phone has dialled 999 by accident, it is advised to speak with the call handler to inform them that the call was made by mistake and that help isn’t required.