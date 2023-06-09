Top flight rugby could return to Swansea’s famous St Helen’s Ground under ambitious plans being considered by the council.

ITV News understands that the council is working with Swansea University and the Ospreys to develop a ‘Swansea Bay Sports Park’, which would include an upgrade to the seaside stadium.

The development would aim to attract a cluster of sports science businesses to develop elite sports technology as well as the the return of top flight rugby.

A spokesman for the Ospreys told ITV News that the club "was always open to exploring new possibilities".

It’s not known what the proposed development would mean for the future of cricket at the ground.

Used mainly for rugby union and cricket, St Helen’s has been the home ground of Swansea RFC since it opened in 1873, and the first home international in the history of Welsh rugby was played at the ground.

The Ospreys played some games at St Helen’s before they moved to the Swansea.com stadium in Landore.

Last week 6,238 fans packed out the ground when the Barbarians' beat Swansea 68-33 as the All Whites were celebrating their 150th anniversary.

ITV News understands the proposed development could see the pitch being moved and three new stands built.

A spokesperson for Swansea Council said:

“Swansea has a rich and proud sporting history and we are seeking to secure more world-leading sports facilities in Swansea.

“This will be for the benefit of local residents, students, visitors and a wide range of local and national sports organisations.

“We are continuing to work closely with Swansea University and other partners to explore the opportunities to create a Swansea Bay Sports Park’

“As part of this we are committed to enhancing and sustaining facilities for the wellbeing of current and future generations.

“The process is in its early stages and at this point we are looking to explore options. No decisions have been made and Consultation with residents and communities will take place as the process progresses.”

A spokesman for the Ospreys told ITV News:

“The Ospreys are always open to exploring new possibilities. The Ospreys home ground for the 23/24 season remains the Swansea.com Stadium.

“However, there is the potential to play certain games at alternative venues should there be a fixture clash with Swansea City. This is standard practice and only be looked at once fixtures are confirmed.”