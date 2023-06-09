A Welsh rapper has said he will not be performing at the Eisteddfod this year as his songs include "too much English."

Sage Todz, who produces both Welsh and English language music, said in a tweet that he would not be performing at Maes B or the Eisteddfod this year "due to the Welsh language policy they have in place."

He wrote: "For anyone wondering, I won't be performing at Maes B or Eisteddfod this year due to the Welsh language policy they have in place. *Essentially there's too much English in my songs."

Welsh is the official language of the Eisteddfod and its policy states all "creative works" must be performed in Welsh

Welsh is the official language of the Eisteddfod and, as part of its general rules and language policy, it is noted that "all creative works and competitions must be in Welsh except where noted otherwise for a particular competition."

The Eisteddfod has said that the Welsh language rule was discussed "at length" with the artist and respected his decision to continue creating bilingual music.

In March 2022, Sage released a video of himself 'drilling' his song 'Rownd a Rownd', which is mostly in Welsh. By the following month, the video had been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter.

A statement from the Eisteddfod addressing Sage's tweet read: "Singing bilingually and in English are integral to Sage Todz's principles, just as our language rule is integral to us as a festival and organisation.

"He was offered several opportunities to perform in Welsh at this year's Eisteddfod, including taking a leading role in a major event to close the festival which was a commission to create new songs in Welsh.

"We discussed our language rule at length with Sage Todz, and we respect the fact that he is a bilingual artist, and that his decision was to adhere to his principles and continue to create bilingual and English music."

Responding to a tweet, Sage wrote of the decision: "I'm not protesting, simply letting people know why I won't be there. My songs are finished products, not subject to change."

The rapper, whose full name is Eretoda Ogunbanwo, moved with his family from Essex to Penygroes in Gwynedd in 2007.

Ahead of the Wales vs Ukraine game in the World Cup qualifiers, Sage teamed up with the FAW and fellow Welsh rapper Marino to remake Dafydd Iwan’s famous Welsh protest song 'Yma o Hyd.'