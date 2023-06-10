Play Brightcove video

What will Cardiff's proposed 'Road User Payment' look like? A congestion charge? An ultra low emissions zone too? And could some businesses in the capital be expected to pay an additional fee for their employees' parking spaces?

These are the options Cardiff Council will exploring in the coming months. In April, the council pitched the charge to cut congestion and pollution, with the money invested into improving public transport.

Many cities across the UK have introduced their own charges in recent years for the most polluting vehicles.

Nottingham's Workplace Parking Levy is the first of its kind in the UK

Nottingham is currently the only city in the country with the 'Workplace Parking Levy' that Cardiff is examining. Businesses with 11 or more parking spaces have to pay, with exemptions for blue badge holders and NHS sites.

Introduced in 2012, it's raised almost £90m. Nottingham City Council says it's helped the city secure over £1 billion in inward investment for public transport, helping to fund the second phase of its tram network.

The scheme wasn't universally welcomed. Organisations like the East Midlands Chamber, which represents businesses across the region, had warned businesses might leave the city.

But 11 years on, the Chamber's Director of Partnerships David Pearson says there's been an acceptance of the benefits of the scheme.

"It was seen as a tax on business. It was seen as just another cost that they've got to deal with" he explains.

"Some businesses passed on the cost to their staff, others absorbed it themselves where they could, but it's been really positive in so many ways for the city, and I think people now accept it as being in a good place like Nottingham which is a good place for business."

The levy has contributed to the expansion of Nottingham's tram network

But the city and its transport network haven't been immune to the effects of the pandemic.

As companies assess their office space requirements, the number of businesses paying the levy has declined slightly.

Passenger numbers on the tram network, whilst growing, are still below pre-pandemic levels.

Tramlink Chief Operating Officer Andrew Conroy says with the decline in people commuting five days a week, the company is having to explore new ways of encouraging passengers.

" I think the pandemic fast forwarded where people would already have been in ten years time anyway with the hybrid working situation" he says.

"We've had to fast forward some of the schemes that we had around carnet tickets and flexible travelling to now so that we can attract that market back onto public transport."

Cardiff Council says the planned charge could take five years to implement

Cardiff Council hasn't indicated its preferred option or planned cost for the Road User Charge, beyond stating a likely discount for Cardiff residents, and some exemptions.

In an interview for ITV Wales' Sharp End, Rob Osborne asked Cardiff Council leader Huw Thomas to set out the council's plan:

