A man is fighting for his life after an assault in a residential area of Newtown.

The 41-year-old was air-lifted to hospital in a critical condition after the alleged attack on Frankwell Street, at about 5.50pm, Friday (June 9).

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an assault which saw two people injured.

A 51-year-old man also received injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

A police spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in police custody.

"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time."