Newtown: Man fighting for his life after assault in broad daylight
A man is fighting for his life after an assault in a residential area of Newtown.
The 41-year-old was air-lifted to hospital in a critical condition after the alleged attack on Frankwell Street, at about 5.50pm, Friday (June 9).
Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an assault which saw two people injured.
A 51-year-old man also received injuries which did not require hospital treatment.
A police spokesperson said: "A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in police custody.
"Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at this time."