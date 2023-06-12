Welsh musician and activist Dafydd Iwan has urged people protesting against the housing of asylum seekers to stop using one of his most famous songs.

Iwan, whose song Yma O Hyd shot to fame during Wales' recent World Cup campaign after Cymru adopted it as its official song, said it had been brought to his attention the song was being used by demonstrators.

It comes following plans by the Home Office to place more than 200 asylum seekers at a hotel in Llanelli.

The local council has said it is against the Stradey Park Hotel change of use with local MP Nia Griffith describing it as "hugely concerning" citing the decision was not made in consultation with the local community.

Dame Nia Griffith MP said: “I will continue to oppose any such proposal very vigorously, making clear the very strong opposition from local people.”

Protests have continued at the site following the decision with Mr Iwan saying he opposed any co-opting of his song and the lyrics.

In a tweet sent bilingually, Mr Iwan said: "Mae wedi dod i'm sylw fod 'Yma o Hyd' yn cael ei defnyddio gan bobol sy'n gwrthwynebu rhoi cartref i geiswyr lloches. Os gwelwch yn dda, peidiwch!!It has been brought to my notice that 'Yma o Hyd' is used by groups opposing the housing of asylum seekers. This must stop!!"

He also told WalesOnline: "I just want to make it clear that I do not support the right-wing attitude and racism against asylum seekers. The message behind the song is that we have to fight for our identity but that does not mean that we close our doors to everyone else."