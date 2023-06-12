A grandmother who was hit by a lorry while crossing a street close to her home died of severe head injuries, the opening of an inquest has heard.

Retired care worker Angela Dawn Williams, 62, was walking in Church Street, Flint, on 5 June when she "appeared to have stepped into the path of a HGV", a senior coroner said.

The inquest in Ruthin heard the lorry had just begun moving off from traffic lights when the collision happened.

Mrs Williams, of Richard Heights, Flint, was described by her family as “ great mum and grandmother”, who had overcome several obstacles in her life.

Pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers, gave a provisional cause of death as major head injuries during the hearing on Monday.

Adjourning the inquest to a date to be fixed, the coroner said further inquiries would be carried out by North Wales Police and the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

A 37-year-old driver of the HGV was arrested after the incident on suspicion of causing death by careless driving but later released pending further investigations.