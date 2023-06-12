A man from Swansea has spoken about the "better understanding" he has of himself after finally getting a diagnosis for bipolar disorder.

Phil Swinnerton was diagnosed with the mental health condition 15 years ago and said getting a diagnosis was key to helping him manage the condition.

It comes as new research shows people living with bipolar are waiting nearly twelve years for a diagnosis.

A report by Bipolar UK says Wales is delivering some of the most "shockingly poor levels of bipolar provision".

It highlights the need to reduce diagnosis time and deliver a greater continuity of care, which will lead to a better quality of life for those living with bipolar and a reduction in bipolar-related suicides.

Mr Swinnerton told ITV News: "By having a diagnosis you get to know what you're dealing with".

"Rather than sort of being in the unknown, so you know what you've got, what the psychiatrists see what you have and can then learn how to manage it." He said.

"When you have a better understanding, you can better manage it."

What is bipolar disorder?

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects your moods, which can swing from one extreme to another.

What are the symptoms?

People with bipolar disorder have episodes of depression – feeling very low and lethargic and mania – feeling very high and overactive.

In addition to being a member of the Wales Mental Health and Wellbeing forum for Swansea, Phil also runs a number of support groups in Swansea to help others struggling with their mental health and stressed the importance of talking to others.

"Some of the guys who come down to the support groups come down just to have a talk with other guys, have a cuppa, have a walk down the front. We've made some really good friends through doing it." He said.

"It's good for me, it's good for them and it's something that's going to continue."

Phil continued: "When you're in touch with the right people and you've got the right network and you know what you're dealing with, that's where things start improving."

"No matter how bad you get, there is a way out"

"It's very important for me. People out there who need someone to guide them and people who have been through an experience with their mental health just to show them that things can be done no matter how bad you get, there is a way out, there is a way to manage it, there are activities out there for pretty much everyone of any ability."

Phil's partner Helen is also a member of member of the Wales Mental Health and Wellbeing forum. She stressed how people living with the condition shouldn't feel alone.

"You're not on your own because a lot of people do understand." She said.

Mr Kitchen said there are currently not enough specialists in bipolar in Wales.

Some people think bipolar is this bug monster but it's not a monster at all, it's just a part of the person, that's all it is - everyone is different."

Simon Kitchen, CEO of Bipolar UK, said: “In Wales the average delay to diagnosis is 2 years and 4 months longer than it is in England.

“Imagine living with a condition for nearly 12 years without the right treatment and support – that’s what people all over Wales are having to cope with. It’s simply not good enough.

“We also want to address the fact that those living with bipolar in Wales have been found to be significantly older when they’re diagnosed – 36.1 years of age compared to the 33.6-year average age in England.

“This is due to a combination of factors including social stigma surrounding the condition, people not seeing their GP when they’re experiencing hypomania or mania and a lack of specialist training around bipolar across the health sector."

Mr Kitchen said the sooner people get a diagnosis of the condition, the better they can manage it.

"If you get people to manage the condition well then it means they're able to not use hospitals often, and actually if you give people support to get a diagnosis earlier, and you give them the training to understand how to manage the condition, the amount of time they have to spend with a doctor is actually a lot less." He said.