A Tory MS has failed in her bid to replace Sadiq Khan as the next London mayor.

Natasha Asghar, who is the Shadow Transport Minister and South Wales East MS, announced in May she had applied to be the Conservative candidate saying she had "lived in London for as long as I've lived in Wales".

Ms Asghar, who comes from a media background in television and has also worked as a banker, said: "I believe it's time to change - I've been contacted by so many people... who said 'Natasha you need to do this, you're going to be the breath of fresh that Londoners need."

Reacting to the news on ITV's Sharp End in May, Ms Asghar's colleague Laura Ann Jones said the Conservative group and the leader had "no idea" about her intention to put herself forward.

After hearing she had not made the shortlist, Ms Asghar said it was "disappointing".

In a statement on Twitter, she said: "Whilst it is disappointing not to have made it further in this process, the experience has been great.“Ambition is never something we should be ashamed of, nor should anyone shame us for it, and I knew that if I didn’t put my name forward now, it’s something I would’ve regretted for the rest of my life.“I must say a huge thank you to all those who called, emailed, and sent messages of support from both ends of the M4, my supportive constituents for their unwavering backing and to my Conservative colleagues for their encouragement and kind words."As has always been the case, my constituents in South East Wales remain my number one priority and I will continue to serve them to the best of my ability.

“I very much look forward to helping them and raising their concerns and issues in the Welsh Parliament for years to come.”

Natasha is the first woman of colour elected to the Senedd Credit: PA Images

Former Downing Street adviser Daniel Korski, London Assembly Member (AM) Susan Hall and Mozammel Hossain KC made the cut, the Conservatives announced on Sunday.

Mr Hossain appeared not to have publicly announced his intention to run before being put through to the final three.

The contestants will take part in hustings from Monday until July 3 before members are given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate between July 4-18.

The chosen candidate is expected to be announced on July 19.