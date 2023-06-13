A burglar was caught red-handed after he was filmed inside the home of a vulnerable pensioner.

George Boyd, who was already known to police, was caught on CCTV which had recently been installed at the woman's house by her family in case she fell.

Boyd asked the 73-year-old woman, who is disabled, whether she had any money before stealing her mobile phone from her home in Riverside, Cardiff, in April.

George Borg was caught after police used facial recognition technology to identify him Credit: Media Wales

Police then used facial recognition technology to identify 64-year-old Borg from the CCTV footage.

He was arrested the next day and later pleaded guilty to burglary.

Boyd, from Butetown, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court.

Detective Constable David Maunder from South Wales Police said: "We hope that the outcome of our investigation will bring some comfort to this lady and her family and reassure the wider community of our commitment to investigating burglaries.

"South Wales Police will use all available technology to bring offenders to justice."

