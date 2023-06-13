Travel disruption was caused on roads close to the centre of Cardiff last night (12 June) after a double decker bus got stuck beneath a bridge in the city.

The incident happened under the railway bridge above Leckwith Road, near the junction with Sloper Road and Broad Street, heading towards Cardiff City Stadium.

Pictures show the Cardiff Bus was unable to move after being wedged beneath the bridge, causing damage to its roof.

The roof of the bus suffered damage after striking the bridge. Credit: Media Wales

A spokesperson from Cardiff Bus has confirmed that no passengers were on the bus at the time.

“One of our vehicles was in the process of being recovered by a third-party contractor, and at the time was being towed back to our depot.

"We can confirm that no one was on board the vehicle.”

South Wales Police attended the scene to divert traffic in the area. Credit: Media Wales

The vehicle, a fleet number 342, became stuck just before 9pm on Monday evening, with South Wales Police diverting traffic shortly after.

The bus has now been removed from the road, with traffic moving in both directions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...