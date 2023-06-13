Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry

A man whose wife died on the hospital ward next to him during the Covid-19 pandemic has spoken about the impact her death has had on his life.

John Wakley, from near Llantrisant, lost his wife Mary in January 2021, after contracting Covid-19.

John featured in an impact film at the first public hearing of the UK Covid-19 inquiry alongside hundreds of others across the UK.

Mary was initially taken to hospital by her husband after having difficulties with lung condition COPD.

Mary died in January 2021.

She tested negative for Covid and after eight days in hospital, they said she was well enough to come home.

However, after having two bad nights back home, John took her back into hospital, where she was readmitted and tested positive for Covid-19.

He then had a positive test himself three days later and was put on a ward next to Mary.

Three days later, Mary died.

John said he is still in disbelief over loosing his wife of 48 years.

"I miss Mary so much. It's still just seems unreal to me, I still feel like she's here. I kiss her photograph good morning, good night every day and I talk to her photograph." He said.

"I can't really believe she's actually gone. It would have been our 50th anniversary this March just gone and it all happened so suddenly because we were both sitting there on the settee talking about what we were going to do for our 50th anniversary.

"We were talking about going away on a nice big cruise and that was just about two weeks before - two weeks after that she was gone."

He added: "They must learn lessons. This can't happen again. They've got to be far more prepared."

John said his frustration lies in people's attitudes towards the seriousness of the virus.

John said this year would have marked his and Mary's 50th wedding anniversary.

"The bit that upsets me is the attitude that it was just flu. Most people who weren't really badly affected by it seem to be of that opinion - that it was just flu, or maybe a bad dose of flu. But, to so many of us, it was much, much, more."

He said he regrets taking his wife to hospital that day, "You know that old saying when somebody's ill - 'they're in hospital, they're in the right place', she wasn't was she, and I can't help thinking if I hadn't taken her to A&E that day, I might still have her."

What is the Covid inquiry?

The Covid inquiry examines the UK's response to and impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In order to allow a full examination of all of the different aspects of the pandemic, the UK public enquiry is broken into modules.

The first module - which started hearing evidence on Tuesday morning - will assess if the pandemic was properly planned for. This includes looking at issues like the procurement of PPE, testing symptoms and risk management.

Module Two will look into the initial response, central government decision making, political and civil service performance as well as the effectiveness of relationships with governments in the devolved administrations and local sectors.

Later modules will look at the impact of Covid-19 on healthcare systems in the four nations and also at Vaccines and the use of other treatments.

The inquiry, announced by Boris Johnson in May 2021, is expected to last until as late as 2027 due to the enormous scope and quantity of evidence to hear.

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, The health board responsible for Mary's care, said: “We wish to extend our sincere and heartfelt sympathies to Mr Wakley and his family as they continue to come to terms with their loss. Losing a loved one is a devastating event, particularly during the extraordinary times in which we found ourselves during the pandemic.

“We have been in direct contact with Mr Wakley in recent months and have provided a review of the care his wife received. We encourage him to get in touch if we can provide further support at this difficult time.”

The inquiry chair, Baroness Hallet promised that his experience, and thousands of others like him across the country - will be reflected and considered in her reports.

John believes there should also be a Wales-specific Covid inquiry - something First Minister Mark Drakeford has consistency argued is not necessary.

"It's very important and we are fully engaged with it but we would really like a Welsh inquiry into it, which we can't get because the Welsh government won't give the ok to do it and they should." Jon said.

The Welsh Government said it will not be not be commenting on any matters relating to the inquiry, as proceedings are now underway.

