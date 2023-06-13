Play Brightcove video

Two South Wales Police officers are being investigated for gross misconduct in relation to the deaths of two teenage boys which sparked the Ely riots in May.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) says it has issued the notices to the officers, the driver and passenger, who were in a marked police van seen following Harvey Evans and Kyrees Sullivan before they died on Snowden Road, in Ely, last month.

CCTV footage showed a police vehicle chasing after the two teenagers who were riding on an e-bike around the streets of Ely on 22 May.

The police watchdog has said the investigation does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow for the officers.

The investigation comes after South Wales Police referred itself to the watchdog last month after the CCTV footage showing the chase came to light.

The IOPC said investigators are reviewing hundreds of video footage clips that have been collected due to house-to-house inquiries and leafleting at properties in Ely.

It also said that it has reviewed initial accounts and body worn video from relevant police officers and staff.

The watchdog added that its investigation is continuing to focus on the nature of the police interaction with the two boys prior to the collision and the appropriateness of the officers’ decisions and actions.

In particular, it says it is examining whether at any time the decisions and actions of the officers in the police vehicle constituted a pursuit.

Kyrees Sullivan (left) and Harvey Evans (right), who died in a crash in Ely in May. Credit: Family photo

IOPC Director David Ford: “I wish to again extend my sympathies to the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, and to everyone who has felt the impactful loss of two young lives in Ely.

"The response from the community in helping our investigators has been very positive and I am extremely grateful for this assistance. In case there are still people with relevant information we have yet to speak to, we have placed witness appeal boards in the vicinity of the incident.

"We would urge anyone who believes they have useful information to come forward to us. We have also met with local community leaders and elected officials to explain our role and the remit of our investigation.

“As our investigation continues to progress, I would like to reassure everyone that we are focussed on establishing precisely what happened in the run up to the tragic incident. Our work will remain impartial and completely independent of the police.”

Meanwhile, twenty people have been arrested, including 17 males and 3 females, all of whom are aged between 14 and 36. At present no one has been charged for the incident.

