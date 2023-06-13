Play Brightcove video

Watch the dramatic dash-cam footage of Dafydd Williams driving erratically in a police vehicle.

A teenager hijacked a police car and drove it at 113mph in a dramatic chase after launching a racist attack on a man with a crowbar.

Cardiff Crown Court heard Dafydd Williams, 19, stole the high-performance vehicle whilst an acquaintance was being tasered by an officer and drove dangerously through the streets of Caerphilly putting members of the public at "direct risk of harm".

The incident began at around 3.45pm on 8 April, when Williams and an acquaintance travelled to St Cenydd Road and came across Rebin Abdulla Ibrahim who was working at his garage.

Mr Ibrahim was closing the garage when he saw a red Citroen C3 Picasso pull up with the driver aiming a racial slur at him and calling on him to change a tyre.

Williams, who was the passenger in the car, got out and then brandished a steel crowbar, shouting: "Do you want to help me or I'll kill you. You're not allowed to work here, I'll send you back to your country."

The garage owner said he could not help, then Williams swung the crowbar and hit Mr Ibrahim's left shoulder.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths told the court: "He then hit Mr Ibrahim with the end of the crowbar in a stabbing motion, with a lot of force."

Williams told Mr Ibrahim: "If you don't give me help, you need to give me £100 or I'll kill you."

Williams and his acquaintance fled the scene - but were later chased by a police car who eventually caught up with them.

While Williams' acquaintance was being tasered by the officer, Williams got behind the wheel of the high-performance police car and drove off, reaching speeds of more than 100mph in a 30mph area.

The judge said it was more by luck than judgement that no one was injured from Williams' "shocking" behaviour. Credit: Gwent Police / Media Wales

Mr Griffiths told the judge: "Your honour, I will now play the CCTV footage of the dangerous driving because no words can adequately describe it."

CCTV showed Williams speeding through residential streets and at one point found his way blocked by an unmarked police car, but reversed and drove around it.

"He mounted the pavement close to pedestrians," said Mr Griffiths.

"He accelerated into a built-up area and drove at up to 90mph in a 30mph area, performing a number of dangerous overtaking manoeuvres and contravening road signs.

"At one stage reached 113mph in a 30mph area, swerving from side to side.

"At one point the defendant tried to use a bus stop to undertake a red Honda Jazz, but he collided with its rear at 64mph, causing the Honda to travel across the carriageway and collide head-on with a Nissan travelling in the opposite direction.

Williams continued to speed, almost crashing with another vehicle and forcing others to pull over to avoid a crash. As he travelled along a narrow country lane, he had to swerve to avoid a Ford Focus.

CCTV footage showed Williams was causing destruction along the route, crashing into another vehicle in a 30mph zone. Credit: Gwent Police / Media Wales

Williams moved along the top of a hedgerow and drove into a field, where he stopped and tried to run away but was caught by a police dog.

Police noticed an "overpowering" smell of alcohol emanating from Williams, who appeared "very drunk".

Williams later admitted possession of an offensive weapon, racially aggravated assault, racially aggravated criminal damage, taking a police car without authority, dangerous driving, damaging property, and driving while disqualified and unfit through drink with no insurance or licence.

The defendant, of Islwyn Road in Wattsville, was already under a suspended 16-week jail term for thefts and driving while disqualified. He also had previous convictions for dangerous driving, possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and threats to kill.

Richard Ace, mitigating, said: "There is an obvious level of immaturity, not just because he's 19 but because he's an immature young man for his age.

"His upbringing has had some difficulties. He was introduced to alcohol and drugs when he was barely a teenager. When he was 16 he started offending.

"His first prison sentence is a good result because he realises he has to do something to get out of this entrenched behaviour.

"He understands his driving, in particular, could have killed somebody, not just himself but other road users.

"The racial element of his behaviour is startling to him, given that [as a member of the traveller community] he has lived his whole life facing those kinds of threats. He can't believe he said it."

The judge, Recorder Simon Hughes, said it was more by luck than judgement that no one was injured from Williams' "shocking" behaviour.

He took account of the defendant's difficult childhood and young age, adding: "I will not pass a sentence which crushes all hope for you."

Recorder Hughes imposed a 92-week prison sentence and a driving ban of three years and 46 weeks. Williams must pass an extended test before he can drive again.

Superintendent Leanne Brustad, head of Gwent roads policing, said: “Dafydd Williams was stopped by officers after he was seen driving dangerously in the Caerphilly area. He chose to then take a marked police car, while intoxicated, and put members of the public and road users – many of whom undoubtedly thought he was an officer using the car for its intended purpose in response to an emergency – at direct risk of harm.

“A marked police car is not just something that our officers use to attend emergencies, it is a resource which helps us keep our communities safe. Williams’ dangerous behaviour meant that we were unable to use this car, which is funded by the taxpayer, to respond to calls to service while it was repaired.”

