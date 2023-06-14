Plans for a three-day rave at a country house have been met with opposition from people in the area.

Residents in Dolwen, Conwy are angry at the news that revellers could be partying until 4am at Coed Coch, a Georgian manor house.

The event, called On-Kilter 2023 is due to take place on 13th, 14th 15th July, and into the early hours of Sunday 16th July.

The event hosted by event company OK, will feature several DJ's including Kyle Toole, Katya, Pluralist, Kincaid, and Softi.

A similar event was held by OK at Coed Coch in 2021, in which Conwy Council served noise abatement notices.

Event organiser Archie Fetherstonhaugh has submitted an application for the event to Conwy County Council’s licensing department.

On a public Facebook forum, organizer Mr Fetherstonhaugh asked residents what they thought about the event but didn’t respond publicly to all the queries.

Some residents in the forum wished the event organisers well, but others were angry about the plans.

“Why isn’t it stopping at midnight?” one posted.

Another said: “Why not openly liaise with the community about your plans in advance?”

Another posted: “Obviously the noise will be an issue for many residents, especially the elderly in the village, and the event is clearly for financial gain for those running it.”

Mr Fetherstonhaugh was approached for comment.

A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: “An event was held in the grounds of Coed Coch Estate on the weekend of the 16, 17, and 18 July 2021. Noise abatement notices were served following that event.”

The licence application seeks permission to play live and recorded music both on and off the premises on the Thursday between 3 pm and 11.59 pm.

But Friday and Saturday’s events are scheduled to start at 9am and go on to 4 am the next morning, with the festival finishing in the early hours of Sunday.

The event holders also want permission to provide late-night refreshments and supply alcohol. On the event’s website, the organisers say On-Kilter 2023 will be a “intimate” music festival.

“This year we are keeping it simple. We are running an intimate, friends & family event, back at Coed Coch.

“This is a thank you for all of Team OK’s love and support since OK21, plus an opportunity to gather everyone together once more before we push on to bigger events in the future.

“We’re extremely excited to share the talented individuals that comprise this year’s OK. Please note, there are very limited tickets and once spaces are filled, that’s it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...