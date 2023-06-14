A 34-year-old man from Dolgellau has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for rape.

Thomas John Cato, 34, of Smithfield Street, Dolgellau, was handed the sentence at Caernarfon Crown Court after he was convicted of raping someone in November last year.

He was on licence from prison when he raped the 17-year-old girl.

Cato will also spend an extended period of six years on licence following his release and will be on the sex offenders register for life, as well as being given an indefinite restraining order against the victim and being made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bethany Clarke, described Cato as a "dangerous individual with a history of violent behaviour" and said the victim had shown "remarkable bravery."

Detective Inspector Chris Hargrave of the North Wales Amethyst Team said: “We continue to be committed to bringing perpetrators of sexual crimes to justice and I would encourage anyone who wishes to report a sexual crime to come forward and speak to us.

“The Amethyst team is made up of specially trained officers to support victims through the investigation. We work closely with the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to provide confidential medical, practical and emotional support from specialist doctors, nurses and support workers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...