The future of international cricket in Wales has been secured until 2031 after it was announced Sophia Gardens will host at least 17 international matches in the six years from 2025.

The Cardiff ground will host a minimum of 12 men's and five women's internationals.

It includes a One Day International against India's men in 2026 and a Twenty20 against Australia's men in 2028.

Reacting to the news, Glamorgan County Cricket Club, who play at Sophia Gardens, said: " With International Cricket returning to Cardiff for the foreseeable future, we look forward to giving every nation a warm Welsh welcome."

It comes with the Ashes just days away, when England will take on world class players like Glamorgan and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne Credit: PA

The news was announced as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed the venues for international matches stretching into the 2030s.

It is also the first time men's and women's international matches have been allocated using the same process, as the female game continues to grow in popularity.

The ECB hopes making the announcement for the next seven years, rather than five, will give venues greater certainty and encourage more investment.

England and Australia played out a famous draw in Cardiff during the 2009 Ashes Credit: PA

It also comes with just days to go before one of the most eagerly anticipated Ashes series' in a generation, as England prepare to take on Australia across five test matches.

Cardiff is no stranger to hosting international cricket and has played its own significant role in Ashes history.

England and Australia played out a dramatic draw in 2009, with the hosts clinging on to keep the series level. It enabled England to go on and win the famous urn for the just the second time in more than 20 years, repeating their famous achievement of 2005.

International stars such as Jonny Bairstow (pictured) were unable to prevent Welsh Fire finishing bottom of The Hundred table last year Credit: PA

The relatively new The Hundred tournament will also return to Sophia Gardens in August, with local team Welsh Fire looking for a more successful competition than they had last summer.

They finished bottom of the table last year.

Sophia Gardens will also host an international match this summer as England take on New Zealand in a One Day International in September.

