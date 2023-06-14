More than 30 new speed cameras are going live across south Wales later this month.

Thirty-one cameras will become active from Monday 26 June, meaning they will be able to catch speeding motorists.

The aim is to make roads safer and improve the behaviour of drivers.

According to GoSafe, a group working to make Wales' roads safer, "significant development and investment in [speed camera] systems was required" due to developments in technology.

The change comes as limits on some Welsh roads are set to be reduced from 30 mph to 20 mph later this year Credit: PA

In 2022, Welsh police forces recorded 3,312 road collisions. That figure is broadly similar to numbers seen in 2021 and a decrease of nearly a quarter compared to 2019.

More than half of collisions occurred on 30mph roads last year, with a quarter happening on 60mph roads.

Some roads will have multiple new cameras.

The organisation, which includes all of Wales' local authorities, police forces and the Welsh Government, works to enforce safety camera schemes across the country.

GoSafe said: "Speed is a major contribution to collisions on our roads. These additional schemes will make our roads safer for everyone and improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit."

It comes as the default speed limit on some Welsh roads will be reduced from 30mph to 20mph later this year.

The Welsh Government recently released a report saying that change will have only a "minimal impact" on journey times.

Where are the new cameras?

Here is a list of the 31 new speed cameras:

A48 Southern Distributor Road, westbound (Newport)

A48 Southern Distributor Road, eastbound (Newport)

A4061 Baglan Street (Treherbert, Treorchy)

A470 Northern Avenue (Cardiff)

A48 Western Avenue (Cardiff)

Peniel Green Road (Swansea)

Pentwyn Road (Blackwood, Caerphilly)

A472 Pontypool

A4102 Swansea Road (Merthyr Tydfil)

Cemetery Road (Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taff)

A470 Manor Way (Cardiff)

Gors Avenue (Swansea)

Carmarthen Road – Hall Street (Swansea)

Mumbles Road (Blackpill, Swansea)

Llangyfelach Road – New Road (Swansea)

Llangyfelach Road – Parkhill Road (Swansea)

Pantmawr Road/ Northern Avenue (Cardiff)

Fitzalan Place (Cardiff)

Newport Road/Claremont Avenue (Cardiff)

Wellington Street – Wells Street (Cardiff)

Rhiwbina Hill (Cardiff)

Circle Way West – Ael Y Bryn (Cardiff)

Dyfatty Street (Swansea)

Ravenhill Road – Carmarthen Road (Swansea)

Carmarthen Road, near Wicks (Swansea)

Rhyd Y Penau Road (Cardiff)

B4295 Swansea Road Waunarlwydd (Swansea)

Carmarthen Road, near Cave Street (Swansea)

Carmarthen Road Station Road (Swansea)

Carmarthen Road – Ravenhill Road (Swansea)

Gors Avenue (Swansea)

