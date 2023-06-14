Play Brightcove video

Footage from the Rhigos Mountain taken by Mat Kiff on Tuesday evening

The Rhigos Mountain road that connects people living in both the Rhondda and Cynon Valley has been closed due to a large wildfire that first started five days ago.

Last night, firefighter Craig Hope posted a tweet saying "tactical burns" had been undertaken to "protect" the Zip World Tower attraction's launch point in Hirwaun.

In a short statement, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the road closure, saying: "Due to smoke from the ongoing wildfire in #Rhigos, the A4061 Rhigos mountain road will be closing from 1pm."Please avoid the area and local communities are advised to keep doors and windows closed, as much as possible."

Footage sent to ITV News shows flames close to the site of popular tourist attraction, Zip World Tower.

The attraction has been approached to comment.

