A woman was terrified when she woke up to find a burglar in her bedroom as her children slept.

Perry Dean Thomas, 45, broke into the home in Roath, Cardiff, at around half seven in the morning on 21st December.

He stole electronic devices and was arrested about 20 minutes later.

According to a spokesperson from South Wales Police, the single mum saw Thomas when she woke up before he fled with "a number of items" stolen from her children's room just days before Christmas.

Detective Constable Dafydd Beck said: “The circumstances of this burglary have understandably caused deep emotional upset to the victim and her young family and has made them feel unsafe in their own home.

"Burglary does not only involve the loss of personal property but also causes significant emotional distress. It is for this reason that we do everything possible to bring offenders to justice.

"We hope that the outcome of our investigation will bring some comfort to this family and reassure the wider community of our commitment to investigating burglaries.”

Appearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Thomas, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary.

He was jailed for two years and six months.

