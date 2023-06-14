Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead on Monday in Wrexham.

John Ithell, 59, lived on Pentre Gwyn in Wrexham. His family have been informed.

Both police and the ambulance service were called to a lane off Cefn Road, Wrexham, early on Monday morning to reports that a man had collapsed.

Mr Ithell later died in hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch with them either online or via 101.

