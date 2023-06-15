A man put a boy at "significant danger' when he was pushed him off a platform and landed on railway tracks, a court has heard.

Cameron Jones, 19, from Penrhyndeudraeth, pleaded guilty to common assault at Caernarfon Magistrates Court on 8 June.

It happened on 26 January, at around 8.30pm, when Mr Jones arrived at Porthmadog railway station and began to "shout" and act "very aggressively towards the boy".

Mr Jones then pushed the boy with "such force" that he ended up on the railway tracks. He left the station and the boy sought help at the neighbouring pub.

British Transport Police said it always treats this sort of crime "very seriously". Credit: PA Images

British Transport Police said it potentially put the victim in "significant danger".

Police Constable Robin Lloyd-Williams from British Transport Police said that the "potential outcome of this incident is unimaginable".

He added: "Luckily, the victim came out of this incident physically okay, but it certainly left him very shaken. I would like to thank him for assisting us in our investigation.

“This type of crime is something we always treat very seriously and we will always take action when we can. I would also like to thank the Court for their time and the sentence handed down to Jones.”

Mr Jones was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay court costs and a surcharge totalling £239.

He was further ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

