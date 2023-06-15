Wales' men's international football matches will be free-to-air until at least 2028 after broadcaster S4C struck a deal to show games for the next five years.

It means at least 40 live games will be shown on the channel over that period.

The deal ensures Welsh language coverage of the next two Nations League campaigns, as well as qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Euros, plus international friendlies.

It comes after an agreement was reached between S4C, the world's only Welsh language television channel, and streaming service Viaplay.

The Welsh public broadcaster also secured the rights to show all of Wales' qualifying matches for the Under 21 Euros in 2025, which will be held in Slovakia.

Captain Aaron Ramsey described it as "great news" and said it is "a terrific boost for the Welsh language."

Welsh FA Chief Executive Noel Mooney said: “Our partnership with S4C has been a cornerstone to the growth of Y Wal Goch and we are so happy that Cymru’s Men National Team matches will be free-to-air for everyone."

He added: "This is a golden age for Cymru, and we are delighted to be able to share it with everyone.”

Football has grown significantly in popularity in Wales over recent years, with the senior men's team recently reaching a World Cup for the first time in more than 60 years.

Wales are currently vying to qualify for their third consecutive major tournament, next year's Euros, and will host Armenia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night.

The Dragons are currently second in their qualifying group, having picked up four points from their opening two games.

S4C Chief Executive Sian Doyle said: “We are delighted that we will be able to broadcast Wales’ international football matches on S4C until 2028. This builds on the already excellent partnership we have with Viaplay, and I would like to thank them for their collaboration on this deal.

"S4C is the home of Welsh football, and we are proud to stand alongside the FAW and Wales’ Red Wall of passionate supporters”.

