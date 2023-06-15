A former Welsh firefighter has received £180,000 after suffering career-ending injuries while attending a mountain fire in north Wales.

Peter Roberts, 60, who lives in Conwy, was in a fire vehicle when it flipped and rolled down Llantysilio Mountain in August 2018.

Mr Roberts suffered lumbar and cervical spinal injuries, forcing him to retire early. On top of that he also had to endure the stress and strain of facing disciplinary action over the incident from his employer, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

That was until the service accepted responsibility for the accident. For Mr Roberts, it's completely changed his life.

"The incident has robbed me of much of life’s great pleasures outside of work. I used to love doing DIY work around my house. I pretty much built the house I live in, but I can no longer do any major jobs around my home.

“I can no longer do heavy lifting work without experiencing neck and lower back pain. I also used to drive long distances to do salmon and cod fishing, but the injuries have prevented me from doing that", he said.

“It’s frustrating to know this was preventable. Before my vehicle rolled over, two fire engines had also turned over during previous operations to fight the fires, which lasted weeks.

“Being subject to disciplinary action over an incident that was not my fault only added insult to injury.

“My employer should have actioned an urgent safety notice, but it didn’t. The failure of the fire brigade’s leadership to communicate effectively with its staff I believe has damaged my life.”

As part of his daily duties when he was at work, he was tasked with driving a fire vehicle up and down a track, taking water up to help control the fire.

While backing down a slope, his vehicle rolled over and down the mountain.

His employer had initially contested responsibility for the incident, but ultimately conceded liability after arguments from Thompsons on behalf of Mr Roberts that North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was aware of the dangers posed by vehicles driven on the mountain.

Details emerged that two similar incidents involving vehicle rollovers had occurred in prior operations while combating the mountain fires in the same region.

Peter Roberts had to retire early due to his injuries.

Thompsons’ Matthew Corby, who represented Mr Roberts, said: “Although we are pleased to have secured such a substantial settlement for Peter, you cannot put a price on your health and wellbeing.”

“We are pleased to have redressed the balance for him following the disciplinary action he faced.”

“Cases like this show the value of the FBU’s legal service. It also shows that the FBU is prepared to take cases that claim companies and no win, no fee solicitors will not.”

Mark Rowe, FBU national officer, added: “Fire service employers must do everything in their power to keep firefighters safe from harm.

“Peter Roberts has fought appalling injustice with resilience and determination, and with the weight of the union behind him.

“His win is a win for every firefighter - all workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. FBU members will always stand together to defend our rights and lives at work."

Paul Jenkinson from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said: “It’s not appropriate for us to talk about individual cases – but the safety and wellbeing of our staff is paramount at all times. When things go wrong then it’s important that we follow the legal process as we did in this case.”

