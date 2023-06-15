Fans of the singer Harry Styles are being told they will not be allowed to camp on stadium grounds in the run up to his two performances.

The Principality Stadium said it is down to "safeguarding concerns" and it is urging fans to make other arrangements for staying the capital overnight.

The venue has already seen worldwide acts such as Beyonce and Coldplay perform this summer, with the number of fans expected to hit 250,000 when Harry's Love on Tour comes to Cardiff.

Queuing will only be on the days of the shows and the stadium is advising fans to stay safe and hydrated in the warm weather.

It said that an "extensive queuing system" will be put in place at Riverside on Sunday 18 June.

