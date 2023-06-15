A police officer has been handed a misconduct notice for their handling of the missing persons report before a fatal crash that left three people dead.

The police watchdog said that based on evidence it has reviewed so far, it is also considering whether the age of the missing persons impacted on the officer’s decision making.

Darcy Ross, 21, and Eve Smith, 21, both from Newport, as well as Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, died following the incident off the A48 in St Mellons, Cardiff.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct added that such notices advise an officer they are subject to investigation and are kept under review. They do not necessarily mean that any disciplinary proceedings will follow.

