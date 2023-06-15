Play Brightcove video

Footage from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Police are investigating the cause of a large wildfire that shut a major mountain road connecting people living in two valleys.

The fire on Rhigos Mountain first started last Friday 9 June, was put out over the weekend, but restarted on Tuesday 13 June.

It destroyed around 100 hectares of land, the equivalent of 100 football pitches.

Inspector Melanie Knight from South Wales Police said that the investigation is "still in the early stages" but officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The force is urging parents to take "responsibility for their children" and educate them on the dangers and consequences of deliberate fires.

A helicopter was used to help tackle the flames. Credit: South Wales Fire and Rescue Service

Inspector Knight added: "Wildfires pose a severe risk to our communities, wildlife, and natural environment.

"Additionally, they place a considerable strain on the resources of emergency services.

"Our emergency service colleagues have worked diligently on containing the fire, and have urged everyone to be careful ahead of the expected hot weather forecast for this weekend.

Inspector Knight continued: "Starting a grass fire deliberately is breaking the law and places unnecessary stress on emergency services, causing enormous environmental and property damage whilst also putting lives at risk.

"South Wales Police will continue to treat such matters incredibly seriously and we will take a zero-tolerance approach with those found responsible for such dangerous and damaging behaviour.

"We urge anyone that suspects that they know somebody who is responsible for this recent grass fire to contact the police through 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Anyone with information regarding the Rhigos fire is urged to call South Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number 2300195873.

