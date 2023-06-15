A teenager who murdered his brother by stabbing him 19 times in front of their mother for being her "golden child" has been jailed.

Tyler Lindley repeatedly stabbed Cameron Lindley in the neck and chest as his older sibling fought for his life in their mother's garden in Treforis, Ammanford on 8 September 2022.

Despite emergency treatment from police officers and paramedics, the university student died at the scene.

Swansea Crown Court heard that Tyler and Cameron were put on the child protection register as children and were subsequently placed together with foster parents.

He said throughout Tyler's childhood he exhibited "problematic behaviour" both in school and in foster placements and there were intervention from a number of agencies and mental health services.

He said he had made threats to his brother for being the "golden child", the court heard.

But Cameron started a degree in aerospace engineering at Swansea University - and began organising meetings between the brothers and their mother.

Swansea Crown Court heard Tyler had a "long history of disturbed and challenging behaviour" Credit: Media Wales

By last year, Tyler was living in a hostel while Cameron was splitting his time between living in student accommodation and living with his mother.

Mr Jones said on one occasion after Tyler had been asked to leave his mother's house following an argument the defendant had described Cameron as the "golden boy".

The court heard Tyler began talking about stabbing his brother, burning his mother's house down, and going on a "killing spree".

He said Tyler appeared to be jealous of his sibling's relationship with their mother.

On the night of the Queen's death, the three were at the mother's house when their mother saw Tyler "glaring" at them.

He said Tyler then selected the largest knife from the knife block in the kitchen, "sniggered" and apologised to Cameron, and then lunged at his brother with the blade.

Cameron then fled into the front garden pursued by Tyler. The court heard it was in the garden that the fatal attack took place with Tyler repeatedly stabbing Cameron in the neck and chest.

Police were called and Tyler was arrested on the pavement outside the house, his hands covered in blood. Cameron was found lying unresponsive on the lawn in blood-soaked clothes.

A blood stained kitchen knife with a 21cm long blade was recovered from the garden.

The boys' mother later told police she thought the motive for the attack had been jealousy, and she said she believed Cameron had run out of the house in order to draw Tyler away from her in order to protect her.

A post mortem examination of Cameron's body found 19 stab wound to his neck, chest and upper back including "gaping injuries" to his neck which severed arteries and his larynx. There were also multiple defensive lacerations to his hands.

Tyler told police "the voices made me do it" and started talking about "black magic".

He went on to say Cameron had all their mother's love.

In a statement from the brothers' father, he said he had lost his two sons on September 8 last year. He said the murder had impacted every member of the family, and he said he was devastated at the death of Cameron.

Tyler, of Neath, now 20, pleaded guilty to murder.

Ignatious Hughes KC, defending, said Tyler had a "disturbed and disturbing" background.

He said: "This was not, and is not, a young man in his right mind."

Judge Paul Thomas KC said he had "butchered" his brother - saying he had "shown his sibling no mercy as he repeatedly stabbed him while their mother looked on helpless to stop what was happening."

He said he had no doubt the motive for the attack was jealousy at the "natural maternal love" the mother showed for Cameron, and he said he believed the killing had been premeditated.

Lindley was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 18 years.

Speaking after the sentencing Dyfed-Powys Police detective superintendent Jayne Butler, said: "The circumstances of this investigation were particularly harrowing as Cameron, a young man with a bright future ahead of him, cruelly lost his life at the hands of his younger brother, Tyler.

"I would like to thank my team for the hard work and dedication they have shown throughout this difficult investigation.

"I would also like to thank Cameron’s family for their support following a very traumatic incident at the family home and the investigation that followed. The strength and dignity they have shown during this investigation must be commended and our thoughts remain with them at this sad time."

Cameron's family said in a tribute following his death: “We are devastated at the sudden loss of a dear grandson, son, brother and uncle.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time and respectfully request that we are left to grieve in peace at this time.”