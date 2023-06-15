A primary school in a Welsh seaside town which set up a pay-what-you-can food shop, launderette and uniform shop to support struggling families is in the running for a global education prize.

Cadoxton Primary School, in Barry, south Wales, is one of six schools in the UK which are on the top 10 shortlists for the T4 Education World’s Best School prizes – more than any other country in the world.

The Welsh state school has been shortlisted among the world’s best for overcoming adversity, alongside a primary school in West Yorkshire.

The winners of the five World’s Best prizes – for community collaboration, environmental action, innovation, overcoming adversity, and supporting healthy lives – will each receive 50,000 US dollars (£40,000).

Last year, Dunoon Grammar School, a state secondary school in Scotland, was crowned winner of the global prize for community collaboration.

Janet Hayward, executive headteacher of Cadoxton Primary School, said: “Overcoming adversity is something that’s really important for us in the school so it’s fantastic to be recognised for it.”

Children and parents run the “pay as you feel” food shop, first launched in June 2020, in a shipping container outside the school community centre.

The school has been able to assist over 60 other schools across Wales in setting up their own Big Bocs Bwyd (Big Food Box) shops to help families.

The top three finalists for each of the five prizes will be announced in September followed by the winners in October.

A prize of 250,000 US dollars (£200,000) will be shared equally among the winners of the five categories.