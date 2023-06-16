Boys at two separate schools have started wearing skirts to keep cool in protest at "no shorts" policies in the hot weather.

Pupils at both Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, and Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth in Llanelli have made the move, some whilst sitting exams.

With the temperature reaching the high twenties this week, they said they had been getting too hot after wearing black trousers and had instead opted to wear skirts, which are part of the uniform, to stay cool.

Levi Smith, 15, said: "We are not allowed to wear shorts but they can't stop us wearing uniform skirts" Credit: Media Wales/Wales Online

Levi Smith, 15, who goes to Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth, wore a skirt during GCSE exams, saying it was too hot to concentrate wearing trousers.

He said: "It was frustrating because I could not concentrate it was so hot. I had exams today, yesterday and more tomorrow. Six of us went in in skirts we borrowed from friends. The school didn't say anything. We all just carried on as normal. It felt much nicer and more comfortable in the heat wearing a skirt. No-one made fun of us."I had a Welsh exam today and it was fine. We are not allowed to wear shorts but they can't stop us wearing uniform skirts."

Levi's mum said parents had asked if boys could wear shorts but were told no. They risked detention and being sent home if they did not comply.

Levi's friend Dainton Harris, 14, who also has exams, wore a skirt too and hopes the school will change its no shorts policy.He said: "It's been way too hot in black trousers. We aren't breaking the rules wearing skirts. It was cooler wearing a skirt and I felt I could concentrate better. Most of the teachers told us they thought it was a good idea. I had Welsh literature GCSE and it was easier to work not being too hot. I have another science GCSE tomorrow and I'm wearing a skirt again."

Dainton Harris, 14, said he hopes his school will change its policy on wearing shorts Credit: Media Wales/Wales Online

Daiton's dad, Kalam, urged schools to be more flexible in hot weather and said he is proud of his son for wearing a skirt.

He said: "I am glad my son has the confidence to do this. We rang the school about shorts and they said no. I support him in doing this."

Oscar Ralph, 13, went into Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, wearing one of his sister Lottie's grey school uniform skirts, saying it was easier to work without "constantly sitting in trousers" and no-one minded.

He was the only boy at his school wearing one but teachers and pupils were supportive.

Oscar's parents admitted they were "a bit apprehensive" when their son told them but, after talking to him, they supported his decision.

His mum, Hannah, said: “We were not sure if he would get in trouble or made fun of. Shorts are not allowed, but skirts are part of the uniform, so they can't stop him."

Oscar Ralph, 13, said: We have asked if we can wear shorts and it's their decision that we can't. So I borrowed my sister's skirt" Credit: Media Wales/Wales Online

Hannah continued: “He looks a bit like a Celt in a shirt, tie and skirt. He walked the 1.6 miles to school on his own as usual, dressed in a skirt. It’s very brave. His friends know about it. They weren’t keen to do it too, but I hope he’s started a trend.“I can’t think of a rational reason why boys are not allowed to wear shorts when girls are allowed to wear skirts. It doesn't seem logical. It’s a lovely school and he loves it there. It’s a very nice school and proof of that is that he’s not been reprimanded for wearing a skirt.”

Oscar's dad, Andrew, said he does not think he would have been brave enough to do the same as a teenager, saying: “He has got some bottle. I don’t think I could have done this at his age. I am really proud of him. It’s crazy not allowing them to wear shorts to school in this weather."

He added that a lot of work places have relaxed their dress code in the hot weather and he thinks schools should do the same.

Uniform rules are decided by individual schools, meaning there can be differences even within the same local authority area.

Separately, there have also been complaints about girls being told off for their length of their skirts despite the weather. Parents were left "angry" when children were given detentions for what they view as "strict and sexist" uniform rules.

The Headteacher of Ysgol Maes y Gwendraeth, Arwyn Thomas, said: “At Ysgol Maes Y Gwendraeth, as with most secondary schools across Carmarthenshire, we expect all our pupils to wear the formal school uniform. As a school community, we will continue to work together to monitor the situation and weather patterns carefully. If there are any changes, parents will be informed through our usual communication channels.”

Ysgol Bro Dinefwr head teacher Eirian Davies said : “With the weather now warming we will be monitoring the situation in classes and across the school to ensure temperatures are comfortable for everyone. We have today allowed pupils the option of wearing their PE kit and will notify parents of any further changes in good time.”

