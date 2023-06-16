Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage has shown Preet Vikal, 20 carrying his victim back to his halls where he later raped her

CCTV footage has shown the moment a university student carried a drunk woman through the streets of Cardiff before he took her back to his room and raped her.

Preet Vikal, 20, met his victim on a night out in Cardiff in June last year where she was described as "hopelessly intoxicated", the court heard.

Prosecutor Matthew Cobbe said Vikal and the victim, who did not know each other, went out with separate groups of friends.

"The victim had drunk to excess and by the end of the night was, plainly, hopelessly intoxicated," said Mr Cobbe.

The court heard the victim's recollection of the night is vague but she knew she and her friends began drinking at home before heading into the city centre. She could recall "snippets" of her time at the Live Lounge bar, but could not remember leaving.

Another person at the club, who did not know the victim, became so concerned for her that she sat her down to give her some water.

The court heard that the victim was not able to stand up straight and was slurring her words.

CCTV footage was shown to the court of Preet Vikal carrying his victim to his halls.

The victim left the Live Lounge bar with friends and this is where she encountered Vikal outside who had been drinking in the venue.

The engineering student joined the victim's group as they walked along North Road.

CCTV from the night shows Vikal carrying the victim in his arms and later across his shoulders at around 4am.

He was then seen to lay her on the ground and lifted her to her feet. As they passed the Blackweir pub, the victim was walking but leaning heavily on Vikal.

Cardiff Crown Court then heard how Vikal brought the victim to his room at Talybont and took what the prosecutor described as a "trophy photograph" of her on his bed.

Vikal's victim was heavily intoxicated and he was seen on CCTV attending to her on the floor. Credit: Media Wales

The victim says she had no recollection of the rape but remembered waking naked next to Vikal in his bed. She did not know where she was or who she was with.

Mr Cobbe said: "She was bleeding...She found her clothes folded, got out of bed and got dressed. The victim asked for the defendant's Instagram address and once she left, she messaged him asking him if they had had sex, and if so, whether they had used protection.

"The answer she had was that yes, they had, but they had not used protection."

The court heard that Vikal sent the picture to a friend later that day and said in the chat that he had "forgotten" to use a condom.

On the same day the victim reported Vikal to police and he was arrested. The following day he gave a prepared statement claiming the victim had been a "willing participant."

Mr Cobbe said it was clear the victim was too drunk to consent to sex, but Vikal pleaded not guilty before he finally admitted the rape on the day of trial.

The victim attended court for Vikal's sentencing described how she was left "shaken" and unable to sleep.

"It was really difficult to pretend I was okay when I wasn't," she said.

Vikal was seen carrying his victim in the early hours of the morning after a night out in Cardiff. Credit: Media Wales

For five months she did not want to go on nights out and she said she still feels a sense of guilt because of the incident.

"I now have a boyfriend and every little thing had to be discussed... Even little things like putting his hand on my leg."

Louise Sweet, mitigating, said of her client: "He was the first of his family to go to university, the first of his village to go overseas and study. He was fulfilling his dreams to come here, and those of his parents."

Ms Sweet said Vikal was "not a very experienced young man" and that he "hadn't had a real girlfriend at all".

She added that he had gone out drinking after his last exam and the "relief" led him to drink more than usual.

She read a letter from her client: "I write this letter to express my deepest apology for the pain and suffering I have caused [the victim]. I understand my actions were wrong and may have a significant impact on her life.

"In the last six months I have reflected deeply on my actions... Words can't undo the damage I have done but I hope my apology can be the first step towards healing and forgiveness."

Ms Sweet told the court: "This was not a predatory offence at all, but a chance meeting of two young people who were both heavily intoxicated... The court has seen the amount of alcohol he drank. He left himself incapable of assessing her abilities [to consent]."

The barrister asked the judge to pass as lenient a sentence as possible, pointing out that her client had experienced bullying while remanded in custody, "some of it racially motivated."

She said he would feel deep shame when he "finally goes home and faces the rest of his village".

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke acknowledged Vikal's remorse and that his behaviour was out of character but said his use of alcohol that night was an aggravating factor, rather than one that would reduce his sentence.

She sent Vikal to a young offenders institution for six years and nine months. He will serve two thirds of the sentence in custody and the remainder on licence.

