A man has been jailed after torturing a hedgehog for a second time.

Richard Coyle, 56, was arrested at a house in Crosskeys, Caerphilly, in September last year.

Officers found a mutilated female hedgehog which was still alive but covered in blood and a "white creamy substance".

The defendant was found in bed, naked from the waist down and was wearing prosthetic breasts.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he was lying in bed with various items including a cucumber and women's clothing.

A sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court heard the hedgehog was found in a wooden box on the bedside table.

It was taken to a veterinary and euthanised. It was also found to have suffered a cut to the abdomen and three limbs.

Mr Coyle, of no fixed address, was arrested and interviewed but made no comment. He later pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, cruelty to a wild mammal, and breaching a disqualification order.

Prosecutor Sara Pratt told the court that Mr Coyle was previously sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment having mutilated another hedgehog on 3 November 2020.

Police were called to a tent in Blackwood where they could smell burning flesh and hair.

They found Mr Coyle inside with scissors, a lit candle and a large knife.

They described finding a mutilated hedgehog covered in candle wax, with three limbs cut off and a visible broken bone.

The defendant was arrested and told police: "It's only a f******* hedgehog, it has fleas."

He claimed that someone had thrown it into his tent in that condition. It was ascertained the person screaming "help me" in a high pitched voice was Mr Coyle, as he tortured the animal.

In mitigation, William Bebb said his client recognised the "severity" of the situation and acknowledges he would be receiving an immediate custodial sentence.

He said the defendant served in the military and was previous Welsh champion boxer but he was diagnosed with PTSD due to his experiences of war and had fallen into drug and alcohol dependency.

Sentencing, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: "This was a deliberate and sadistic infliction of pain on a defenseless animal subjected to appalling cruelty at your hands.... This was just about a cruel a case as one could imagine and a mirror image of your previous offence."

Mr Coyle was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment. He was also made subject to a new order disqualifying him from owning or keeping an animal for 20 years.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...