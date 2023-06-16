Rhun ap Iorwerth addressed members of Plaid Cymru for the first time as leader today.

In a press conference, Mr ap Iorwerth, who has been confirmed as the party's new leader, pledged to lead the "party with passion".

His appointment follows the resignation of former leader Adam Price after a report alleged serious failings over a period of years to deal with allegations of bullying, misogyny and harassment.

Why did Adam Price resign?

A damning report revealed the party had "especially" let down women by failed to implement a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment.

The ‘Prosiect Pawb’ report was commissioned after claims the party harbours a "toxic atmosphere" and a culture where people are afraid to speak out grew under Adam Price's leadership.

Mr ap Iorwerth as born in Tonteg near Pontypridd before moving to Sir Meirionydd, and then to Anglesey.

He was educated at Ysgol David Hughes and Cardiff University, where he graduated in Politics and Welsh. Fluent in Welsh and English, he is married and has three children.

He became the Senedd Member for Ynys Môn in 2013 and had been selected to contest the seat in the next UK General Election.

Former leader Adam Price said he is "looking forward" to working with the party's new leader. Credit: PA Images

In Friday's press conference he said: “It is an honour to have been confirmed today as the Leader of Plaid Cymru, the party that means so much to me. The responsibility isn’t one I take lightly.

“I will lead with passion; I will lead with humility and most importantly I will lead a party which offers a home for everyone who is ambitious about creating a fairer, greener, more prosperous society - a home for those who are already confident or curious about independence, and that is determined to spark that curiosity in others.

“Following a difficult period for the party, I am committed to learning lessons, implementing the recommendations of Project Pawb, and setting new foundations.

“Wales needs a strong Plaid Cymru if we are to build a confident nation working in partnership with others but with its future firmly in its own hands.”