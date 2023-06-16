Pride Cymru 2023 is returning to Cardiff this weekend as the city gears up for a busy weekend of entertainment and sport.

The event, which is taking place on both Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 July, will feature headline acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Claire Richards from Steps and plenty of local artists.

The event has moved from its usual location outside the City Hall, and is now taking place at Cardiff Castle.

Celebrations will kick off on the Saturday with a parade through the city centre from 11am, starting at the castle.

It will progress down St Mary Street, along Mill Lane and then onto Working Street. From then on the parade will head onto Queen Street, passing the Capitol Shopping Centre, turning onto Park Place and then Greyfriars Road.

The march will then move onto Kingsway and finish up outside the castle.

Organisers say they are expecting the parade to last around two hours, with the festival within Cardiff Castle taking place afterwards.

Last entry into the castle on Saturday is 9.30pm with events following a similar time schedule on Sunday.

The route of the parade will start and end at Cardiff Castle Credit: Pride Cymru

Which Cardiff roads are closed for Pride Cymru 2023?

Castle Street, from its junction with Westgate Street, Duke Street and Kingsway to the junction with North Road will be closed between 6am and 10.30pm (access for buses will be permitted exiting Greyfriars Road)

From 8am until 2.30pm the following roads will be closed: High Street, St Mary Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Cowbridge Road East to its junction with Cathedral Road, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road, St Mary's Street, Mill Lane, The Hayes, St. John Street, Queen Street, Park Place, Greyfriars Road (from its junction with Boulevard De Nantes through to Kingsway).

People traveling to the city are being told to plan ahead with public transport expected to be busy.

Murder on the dance floor singer Sophie Ellis Bextor is headlining at Pride Cymru on Saturday 17 June. Credit: PA

Also this weekend, the capital is playing host to comedian Peter Kay who is performing at Cardiff International Arena on 16 and 17 June.

Kay is now back touring after a 12-year-break from stand-up, due to 'unforeseen family circumstances.'

American rock band, Blondie, are also in the city, performing on the evening of Friday 16 June at Cardiff Castle.

Peter Kay is performing in Cardiff for two nights. Credit: PA

The Wales football team is also welcoming Armenia to the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday night for one of its Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Wales currently stand second in group D behind Croatia on goal difference.

The team are hoping to secure their place in the tournament, which is being held in Germany.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm and can be viewed on S4C.

