People heading to see major events in Cardiff tonight are warned that there will be an extremely limited train service between south Wales and London.

Great Western Railway said it is because of engineering works in the Severn Tunnel.

An earlier signal fault in Gloucester on Friday morning has also led to a reduction in the number of Great Western trains operating in and out of south Wales.

Cardiff is expected to be extremely busy tonight and over the weekend due to a number of events Credit: PA

People travelling to see Blondie, Peter Kay or Inspiral Carpets in concert, or to watch the Wales v Armenia football match, are being urged to allow extra time and check both outward and return journeys.

An hourly replacement bus service is running from Bristol Parkway to Newport.

Peter Kay is performing in Cardiff as Wales take on Armenia and Blondie perform at the castle

The rail operator said an hourly train service also will also run from London Paddington to Cardiff Central, stopping at Reading and Swindon before diverting via Gloucester.

Last GWR services from Cardiff Central leave at: