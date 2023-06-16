The Welsh Rugby Union has been accused of ‘systemic failures in culture’ in a damning report published by the Senedd.

In February, WRU Chair Ieuan Evans and Interim-CEO Nigel Walker were hauled in front of the Culture, Communications, Welsh Language, Sport, and International Relations Committee following allegations of sexism and misogyny that came to light at the start of the year.

The Committee also concluded that the organisation missed opportunities to ‘act on concerning behaviour’ and it felt ‘little would have changed within the WRU’ had the allegations not been made public.

Neither Evans or Walker were in their current posts at the time the allegations refer to.

Walker was asked specifically to disclose how many non-disclosure agreements the WRU had used in the last five years. He explained that four settlement agreements had occurred relating specifically to allegations of sexism, racism and homophobia.

He also revealed that the Union had received six grievances in the last five years relating to either sexist, racist or homophobic behaviour and that three members of staff had been disciplined.

The Committee concluded: “There is a clear body of evidence that points to opportunities that were missed by the WRU to act on concerning behaviour, or to acknowledge and tackle a pattern of this behaviour.

“This includes formal complaints; the WRU entering into several settlement agreements in relation to allegations of sexism, racism and homophobia over several years; the review into the women’s game; and the resignation of Amanda Blanc (former Chair of the Professional Rugby Board). Taken together, these point to systemic failures in the culture of the WRU.

“The fact that senior management did not identify and tackle the problem is a serious failure of governance. Most regrettably, this failure has led to harm being suffered by the individuals involved.

“It is unacceptable that the people involved had to raise these concerns publicly, waiving their anonymity, for them to be taken seriously and for any action to be taken.

“Our impression has been that, had these people not spoken to the press, little would have changed at the WRU.”

A report looking into the treatment of female players in 2021 proved to be 'uncomfortable reading' Walker described. Credit: PA

The report also advised that the Welsh Government should ‘consider its future support for the WRU in the light of its efforts to tackle sexism’.

Welsh Government does not routinely provide significant financial support to the WRU, which is a £90 million business. In the last financial year, £644,000 of public money flowed to the Union via Sport Wales.

Support was, however, provided during the Covid-19 pandemic. The WRU received £5.4 million from the Spectator Survival Fund. The Welsh Government also refinanced an £18 million CLBILS loan, that the WRU took out to cover their payments to Wales’ four professional sides, and spread the payments over 20 years.

The 2021 Women's Rugby Review

In 2021, the WRU commissioned an independent review of the elite women’s game. ‘A wide-range of sources’ took part in the review and anonymity was offered so participants could speak freely.

Walker admitted that the review made ‘uncomfortable reading for those involved in the WRU’ but it was never published.

At the Committee session Walker insisted he had no objection to that review entering the public domain.

Interim-CEO of the WRU, Nigel Walker

The 40 recommendations from that review have now been released and it concludes: “The WRU is facing a significant number of risks not only in respect of the women’s performance programme, but as a National Governing Body for rugby in Wales.

“The perceived intransigence and reluctance to fully commit to women’s performance in respect of investment, profile, culture and leadership will only serve to reinforce views of the WRU as an NGB for men’s rugby with little interest in the female game.”

The review also warned of a ‘legal risk’ adding: “There is the potential for individuals within the game (currently and formerly) to challenge the WRU with some worrying examples of what could be defined as unfavourable treatment.”

Walker insists that most of the recommendations have been ‘implemented in full’.

He said: “The review made very challenging reading for us and described a committed squad of high-performance athletes frustrated by the support they were receiving, with failures in strategic and operational management, and not enough care, resource and encouragement for our international players to perform at their best.

“The review report also made clear that we had not ensured that our female players felt fully welcomed, valued and an equal part of our game.

“I can only apologise again for the challenging environment and the personal impact it has had on the women involved.”

Committee Recommendations

An independent review into the WRU’s culture and the behaviour of its management is currently underway.

The WRU hopes it will be completed by the end of the summer and, when it is published, the Senedd Committee has called on the Union to publish an implementation plan.

The Committee also urged the Welsh Government to ‘ensure that any future financial support it provides to the WRU is compatible with all aspects of the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence strategy and the Economic Contract’.

Since the allegations came to light, the WRU has restructured their HR department ‘with a particular focus on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion’.

Walker added: “This period of challenge has made us doubly committed to develop an everyday working culture that is professional, inclusive and welcoming.

“Changing culture takes time, but we are determined to do it, and in addition to the work of the Taskforce, we are looking again at immediate things that we can do and have done to support our staff.”

The WRU has also been asked to return to the Committee to lay out its plan of action when the independent review is complete.

