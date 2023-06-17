Police are investigating after being called to a "woman on fire" on Friday night.

The incident happened on Wellfield Road in Cardiff just before 8.30pm.

A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she is still receiving treatment for her injuries.

South Wales Police are working to find out exactly what happened.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 8.22pm last night a report was received of a female on fire at Wellfield Road, Roath. A 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries. Enquiries are on-going to establish the exact circumstances."

