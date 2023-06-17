Thousands parade through Cardiff city centre to celebrate Pride Cymru

Thousands of people have gathered in Cardiff for annual Pride Cymru celebrations.

Events are being held across the UK to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, as well as standing up against discrimination.

In a colourful parade, people marched through Cardiff city centre, starting and ending near the castle.

The parade also went along St Mary's Street, the Hayes and Queen Street as it wound its way through the capital.

Ahead of the event organisers Pride Cymru hoped between 16,000 and 17,000 would attend that part of the festival, with 25,000 or more across the entire weekend.

Pride Cymru chair Gian Molinu said: "This year we've been blown away by the support, so we've got more people pre-booked on the parade last year."

Other events are planned throughout the weekend, including live performances across two stages from the likes of Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will be the headline act on Saturday night.

Also in attendance was First Minister Mark Drakeford. He said: "The huge number of people who are here, it is a real statement of the sort of Wales we want to be. Open, inclusive, where everybody has the confidence to be themselves."

Talking about the importance of Pride as more than just a protest, Pride Cymru trustee Kate Hutchinson said: "Pride is a celebration but we also need to remember where Pride comes from. It started as a protest and it still at its core a protest. At the moment the LGBTQ community are under attack in lots of different forms. Our rights are being pushed back against. So, now more than ever it's really important that we get across a message that we need to stand together."

