People are being warned to take care after a barbecue set fire to bags of rubbish in a Cardiff park.

Cardiff Council issued that warning after a small fire started in Bute Park.

Pictures show bags of rubbish on fire next to a bin.

The blaze started after the barbecue, which had initially been put out, reignited.

It comes as the heatwave continues and people look to make the most of the hot weather.

On Twitter, the council said: "If you’re thinking of having a BBQ in Cardiff’s parks, please think again. BBQs pose a danger to children and animals once discarded. And if they’re not disposed of correctly, this can happen..."

The post added: "If you’re out and about in Cardiff’s parks this weekend please help us keep them as litter-free as possible by using the bins provided, or if they’re full, taking your waste home to dispose of responsibly."

