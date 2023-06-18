Bus driver arrested after Mountain Ash motorbike death

A bus driver has been arrested after the death of a motorcyclist South Wales Police say.

Officers were called to the scene on Cardiff Road at around 4.50pm on Saturday after the bus and motorbike collided.

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services tried to save the 48-year-old motorcyclist from Mountain Ash but he died at the scene.

The 51-year-old bus driver has been released under investigation.

The force is urging witnesses to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...