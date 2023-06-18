A man has died in a park lake in Cardiff.

The 46-year-old's body was recovered from Roath Lake by police on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 8.30pm when he failed to return from the water.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, according to South Wales Police.

The force is compiling information on the incident to hand to the Coroner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...