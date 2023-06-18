This year's Tour of Britain cycling race will finish in Caerphilly, it has been announced.

The eighth and final stage will finish in the shadow of the town's castle in September.

More than a hundred of the world's best riders will also climb Caerphilly Mountain twice, which has an average gradient of 10.1% over its 1.3 kilometres.

It is hoped the steep climb will keep the race wide open until the very end.

The Tour will take place in September, coming to Caerphilly on Sunday 10th September

The town is appearing on the Tour of Britain route for the fourth time, with the mountain featuring for the first time in a decade.

Margam Park, which is well known amongst cyclists, is a new host venue for the race.

It is home to one of cycling's oldest and most iconic routes, the Dragon Ride.

The announcement is part of an agreement by the Welsh Government which will see the Tour, as well as the Women's Tour, visit Wales in alternate years until 2026.

Leader of Caerphilly Council, Councillor Sean Morgan, said: “We are delighted to get the opportunity to host the final stage of this major sporting event. The magnificent backdrop of Caerphilly Castle will provide a spectacular setting as the riders cross the finishing line – especially after tackling the gruelling Caerphilly Mountain climb.”

Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, said: “Wales’ credentials for hosting cycling events is now well-established. The Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour are the perfect showcase for our landscape as well as the welcome we provide to the competitors and spectators."

She added: "Seeing some of the world’s best riders is also an excellent way of inspiring people to get active and explore Wales on their bikes.”

Gonzalo Serrano, who made history last year by becoming the first Spanish rider to win the Tour, will be looking to defend his title.

