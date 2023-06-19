Play Brightcove video

The Welsh rugby player appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning Britain

Wales and Saracens rugby player Nick Tompkins has spoken about the moment a doctor's medical advice helped save his life when he was younger.

He appeared on Monday's edition of Good Morning Britain to celebrate Dr Hilary's 70th birthday.

Nick's mum, Debbie, also spoke about how she saw Dr Hilary do a Meningitis tumbler test on television where you press the side of a glass firmly against a rash to see if it fades under pressure.

Nick said it was "really lovely" to meet Dr Hilary.

Nick was six years old when Ms Tompkins noticed a red spot on her son's body. It was dismissed by doctors as Chickenpox. But one day after school, he had a fit.

She then undertook several tumbler tests before getting a Meningitis diagnosis.

Ms Tompkins said the test "really helped her make sure that she got a diagnosis".

His limbs had gone ice cold, both his hands and feet.

A doctor told Debbie that if Nick did not have antibiotics then he would have lost his hands and feet.

It took four hours for health workers to save him. He recalled feeling "really ill" and how people looked at him saying he "didn't look too bad".

What are some of the symptoms of meningitis and sepsis?

The NHS says they include a high temperature, cold hands and feet, vomiting, confusion, breathing quickly, muscle and joint pain, pale, mottled or blotchy skin, spots or a rash, headache, a stiff neck, a dislike of bright lights, being very sleepy or difficult to wake or fits.

Nick's mum, Debbie, said: "I remember him telling us about being adverted to light, there may be a rash, headaches, it was actually him doing the tumbler test that really helped me to make sure that I got a diagnosis.

"I actually went to the doctors with Nick having picked him up from school because he had one spot and they said it was chickenpox. But he came home and had a fit and we just kept doing the tumbler test and in the end we got him to hospital and they really fought for him. His limbs had gone ice cold, both hands and feet.

"He was very near to not being here with us. It took them about four hours of hard work to rescue him."

Dr Hilary described Nick as an "outstanding" rugby player.

Nick recalled the moment when his dad told his mother to give him some Calpol and put him to bed.

"I don't want to get too dramatic but yeah anything could have happened, especially with Meningitis, it's a time thing."

"A lovely birthday present"

Dr Hilary added: "It can save lives and that's the beauty of what we do on this programme, is we tell people, make people aware."

