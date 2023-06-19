Cardiff is gearing up to host global superstar Harry Styles as he prepares to perform for two sell-out gigs in the Welsh capital.

The British pop sensation is coming to the Principality Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Love on Tour show, with thousands of fans expected to descend on the city centre.

The back-to-back performances follow recent concerts from Beyonce and Coldplay who both performed at the stadium in front of thousands of fans.

Harry Styles is due to perform in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Credit: Becca Falvey / @BecFalvey

Harry Styles has already begun the Love on Tour show and performed to a packed Wembley Arena in London on Saturday.

The former One Direction member sang his own music, as well as integrating old classics such as: "That's What Makes You Beautiful."

Styles was clearly emotional as thousands of sang along with him.

Ahead of the two night concert, here is everything you need to know.

Time

The gates of the Principality Stadium are due to open to the public at 5pm with Harry Styles expected to start performing around 8:45pm.

The show is expected to last roughly 2 hours.

Who are the support acts?

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers from Wet Leg. PA

The support act due to perform before Harry Styles are Indie Rock band Wet Leg.

The group, who hail from the Isle of Wight, are due to start performing at 7.35pm.

Road closures

To ensure that people can get into and out of the stadium safely, there will be a full city centre road closure will be in place by 12 noon on Tuesday.

Castle Street and Duke Street will remain open until 4pm, to allow through flow of traffic.

The M4 motorway and surrounding Trunk Road Network is expected to be very busy so fans have been advised to arrive long in advance of the gig to avoid disappointment of missing the event.

Full details of road closures can be found here.

Banned items

The following items are all prohibited inside the Principality stadium: Alcohol, illegal substances (drugs), smoking - including any form of electronic cigarette except within designated areas, fireworks, flares, pyrotechnics, air horns, musical instruments, smoke canisters, laser pointers, bottles, glasses, cans, cooking devices, banners, poles, golf-type umbrellas, selfie-sticks, knives or any form of blade, all promotional commercial political and religious printed matter, banners, flags, signs.

A full list of banned items can be found here.

Harry is mid-way through his tour Credit: PA

Set list according to the Official Charts website

1. Daydreaming

2. Golden

3. Adore You

4. Keep Driving

5. Stockholm Syndrome (One Direction song)

6. She

7. Little Freak

8. Matilda

9. Satellite

10. Late Night Talking

11. Cinema

12. Music for a Sushi Restaurant (with Village People YMCA intro)

13. Treat People With Kindness

14. What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction song) (with Best Song Ever intro)

15. Grapejuice

16. Watermelon Sugar

17. Fine Line

Encore:

18. Sign of the Times

19. Medicine

20. As It Was

21. Kiwi

Harry Styles will perform in the Principality stadium in Cardiff Credit: PA

Further travel advice

Cardiff Central Riverside car park, will be closed between 8pm on Monday and 4am on Thursday.

Cardiff Central train station rear car park (Penarth Road) will be closed between Saturday at 6am and Thursday at 4am. Accessible car parking will still be available.

Cardiff Queen Street will close at 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday except for Cardiff Bay and accessible access.