A dog that plunged 30 feet down a mineshaft has been brought out alive after a four-hour search and rescue operation.

The pet, similar to a cocker spaniel, fell into the shaft at Llanferres near Mold on Sunday morning.

His owners raised the alarm at 9:40am and the dog was brought out alive on Sunday afternoon.

The dog was "over the moon and barking his head off," Dewi Lloyd from North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation said. Credit: Daily Post Wales

Rescuers from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, North East Wales Search and Rescue and North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation all helped.

Mr Lloyd said a couple had been walking their four pet dogs when one of them entered a horizontal shaft about 25 metres long then plummeted about 20 metres down a vertical shaft.

He added: "He would never have got out without help. We've got a special rescue dog harness. When we pulled him up he was over the moon and barking his head off.

"We checked him over and he seemed absolutely unharmed. But we advised the owners to take him to the vet just in case."

He was a "bouncing, male puppy," Mr Lloyd said.