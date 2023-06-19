Wales have suffered another defeat away to Turkey in the latest match in their European Championship qualification campaign as they once again finished with 10 men.

Rob Page's men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Mayıs Stadium on Monday evening.

Goals from Umut Nayir and Arda Guler secured the win for Turkey, with Wales hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 slipping away.

Wales were reduced to 10 men for the second successive game four minutes before half time.

Joe Morrell caught Ferdi Kadioglu on the thigh and was shown a straight red card by referee Fabio Maresca.

This is the second defeat in the space of a week for Wales after they suffered a humiliating 4-2 loss to Armenia on on Friday.

Ultimately, Wales were targeting a minimum of four point from these two fixtures and they have left with none.

This means that while European Qualification remains a possibility for Wales, the pressure for improved performances is clear with Croatia now clear front runners in their group.

After a poor World Cup when Wales finished bottom of their group and scored a solitary penalty, some fans voiced their frustration as Page attempted to explain the reasons behind a terrible run of one win in 11 games.

Page said Wales were a team in transition after the departures of Gareth Bale, Joe Allen and others, and two more senior players were also absent at a noisy Samsun 19 Mayis Stadium.