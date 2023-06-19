Play Brightcove video

Footage from Megan Williams

People were evacuated from Wrexham's football stadium after the city was hit by flash flooding on Sunday evening.

Wrexham AFC said that dads and families attending a Father's Day meal at the 1864 Suite were evacuated during the third sitting at the Racecourse Ground.

The water caused "structural damage" and a "large leak" inside the Macron Stand reception area.

The football club added that the Macron Stand will be "assessed to ensure we can get everything back up and running as soon as possible".

There was also flooding in some of the city's streets including a main road in New Broughton, according to Cllr Nigel Williams.

North Wales Police said it had "numerous calls" regarding flooding in the Wrexham area, which made some roads impassable.

